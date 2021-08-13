Virginia set to give 3rd vaccine dose to immunocompromised

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Health says that third shots of two coronavirus vaccines will soon become available for immunocompromised residents to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Virginia’s health department says vaccine providers are expected to make third doses available over the next several days.