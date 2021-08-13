West Virginia sued over transgender birth certificate policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says Policies that allow West Virginia officials to refuse to change a transgender person’s gender on their birth certificates should be declared unconstitutional. The Exponent Telegram reports the American Civil Liberties Union and the Harvard Law School LGBTQ+ Advocacy Clinic on Thursday sued the Department of Health and Human Resources on behalf of two transgender men born in West Virginia. Harvard Law School LGBTQ+ Advocacy Clinic Director Alexander Chen said West Virginia is among the last states where gender can’t be changed. The Department of Health and Human Resources says it is unable to comment on pending litigation.