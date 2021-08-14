7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Haiti. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud. People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear. Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.