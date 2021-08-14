Bluefield High School Class of 1970 celebrates 50 year reunion

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - After two years of planning, the Bluefield high school class of 1970 can finally celebrate a significant milestone.

It's been more than five decades since the Bluefield high school class of 1970 graduated high school,

Nancy Roten, the reunion organizer, said they planned to celebrate last year during the fiftieth reunion, but the pandemic thwarted those plans.

"We got everything together the menu, the linens, wrote a letter uh a survey thing for people to send back so we'd know their address, phone number that kind of thing, and uh then in the summer they- the governor said 'you can't have it'," said Roten.

So they decided to postpone it until 2021.

Skip Crane, an attendee, spoke to WVVA News and said he is thankful to see his classmates after that cancellation.

"Some of us have not seen each other in over fifty years, and it's been quite wonderful to gather together with the group of people that were like minded and we went to school together," said Crane.

Michael Henderson and Jack Johnston traveled from far and wide to attend the reunion. They said they are excited to finally have the opportunity to make the trip and see people who are like their family.

"Being able to get out and travel again, and it's just great to get over the cabin fever and be back home," said Henderson, from Little Rock, Arkansas.

"This is like the first trip that we've even made out of the house since all of covid hit, so it's really nice to be able to get out and away from home and come back to a place that i grew up in," said Johnston who traveled from Mesa Arizona.

Roten said the former Bluefield Beavers are excited to finally reunite with their classmates after two years of anticipation and a long absence.

"We're just thrilled to death to be together. We had a thirtieth reunion, we didn't really have a big fortieth we had it with a bunch of other classes, so it's been twenty years since we've seen each other, most of us," said Roten.

The reunion saw over 70 members of that graduating class in attendance to celebrate the milestone.