Federal attorneys rest case in trial of former Va. sheriff

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have rested their case against a former Tidewater Virginia sheriff accused of unlawfully accepting money and gifts to enrich himself while in office. The government began earlier this month presenting evidence in the corruption trial of Bob McCabe, who was Norfolk sheriff for 22 years. The goverment completed its presentation on Friday. McCabe begins his case this coming week. McCabe is accused of using his position to solicit bribes and campaign donations from people linked to two companies that had large jail contracts. McCabe’s lawyer says any gifts stemmed from his friendships, and not from business dealings.