Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon, killing 20, wounding dozens

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese Red Cross says a fuel tanker truck has exploded in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding 79. Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan called on all hospitals in northern Lebanon and the capital, Beirut, to receive those injured by the explosion, adding that the government will pay for their treatment. The explosion comes as Lebanon faces a severe fuel shortage that has been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel. Tleil is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Syrian border, but it was not immediately clear if the fuel in the tanker was being prepared to be smuggled to Syria.