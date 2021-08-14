Rain chances stick around through the rest of the weekend

Most of us saw mostly cloudy conditions today and some saw a passing shower or thunderstorm move through. Temperatures topped off in the 80s for most. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around for the overnight hours and we will still need to continue to watch for an isolated shower or storm, especially before midnight. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 60s.

Tomorrow looks to provide a much better chance for showers and storms across the area than today. A stalled front will be hanging out to our south and that will provide enough moisture to produce scattered showers and storms across the region. We will have to watch out as some of these storms could produce very heavy rainfall. Temperatures should top off right around average in the 70s and 80s.

Rain chances continue into the work week as well. That stalled front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Not everyone will see rain these days but those that do will have to watch out as some storms could once again produce heavy rainfall so we will have to watch for some localized flooding issues. Temperatures should stay around average in the 70s and 80s through the early work week.

The remnants of Fred and the stalled front will battle it out on Wednesday. It looks like the front will start to retreat north and that will allow what's left of Fred to push into our region for Wednesday. This will bring a better chance for rain to our area for the day Wednesday and once again, heavy rain will be a concern. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 70s and 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms last through the end of the work week. Temperatures will begin to rise just a bit above average in the 70s and 80s across the viewing area.

Next weekend's forecast is a bit uncertain. Tropical storm Grace could push close to our region but this is still quite a ways out so make sure to stay tuned for all the latest updates on Grace. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.