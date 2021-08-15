Flooded coal mine in China’s Qinghai kills 1, 19 trapped

BEIJING (AP) — A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts is trying to rescue 19 trapped coal miners in the northwestern province of Qingha, after water flooded into the mine. Rescuers have retrieved two workers, one of whom had died, state media Xinhua News Agency said. Local authorities said in a press conference Sunday, the mine had been ordered by the province to stop operating and fix its safety issues on Aug. 2. China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.