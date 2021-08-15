Lilly Family Reunion returns after COVID-19 cancellation

GHENT, W. Va. (WVVA) - A family reunion that once held the world record for being the largest family reunion in the world is back in the Mountain State this weekend.

The Lilly Family Reunion is a tradition that began in Ghent in 1929.

Darrell Lilly, the President of the reunion, said the three-day event sees hundreds of attendees each year.

"It'd be over a thousand people that we would have for the weekend, and they come from all across the country," said Lilly.

Eddie Lilly, from Sand Branch, West Virginia, has been attending the reunion since he was a child, and it's a tradition he's carried into adulthood.

"I just enjoy it, I just love to see families get together and uh, stay together that's what it's all about, and have fun doing things and meet your other cousins," said Lilly.

Lilly's sons have also been attending the reunion since they were children. Now they travel from North Carolina with their children to participate in the weekend event.

They said making the trip is worth it to spend time with family members

they do not see often.

"We get to see cousins and stuff that we don't always get to see, so we get the opportunity to come up here and camp out of our campers and hang out all weekend, and and get to visit," said Jeremiah Lilly from Kernersville, North Carolina.

"Knowing where you come from, that's a big thing you know these days because a lot of people don't know where they come from, so to me, we're deeply rooted," said Lydon Lilly from Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Having the opportunity to show children where they come from is easy for them, as the reunion has a booth that allows people to learn about their genealogy and family history.

Donald Williams, the genealogist at the reunion, said they spend all year working on family trees to showcase at the event.

"We search for people's ancestry, and people come up and are really amazed that we have their grandfather, or great-grandfather and the second wife or third wife that they didn't know about," said Williams. "It's really fun stuff."

Seeing family at the reunion was put on hold in 20-20 due to the pandemic. Still, the reunion president said they decided to host it this year to compensate for the lost time.

"We thought it would be fairly safe to go ahead and have it this year, so that's what we decided to do, and course we know the attendance has been down from the usual amount that we have but we still wanted to give people the chance to come," said Darrell Lilly.

Lilly said they hope to build attendance back up in the coming years; as it is a tradition, they plan to continue as long as possible.