Mother, 2 small children die in Virginia house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two young children and their mother have died in a house fire in central Virginia. The Richmond Fire Department says crews arrived at the fire about 7 a.m. Sunday and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. The six people inside were taken to the hospital. The department identified those who died as 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland. Two other occupants were in stable condition. A firefighter also was injured from burns to his hands. The department says the fire originated from a second-floor room and the home had no working smoke detectors.