Rain chances continue this week; localized flooding is possible

Most of us stayed dry for the first half of the day but some showers began moving into the area for the afternoon hours. Temperature topped off in the 70s and 80s. Scattered showers and storms will stick around for the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected in the 60s for most tonight.

Scattered showers and storms will hang around the area tomorrow and into Tuesday as well thanks to a stalled front that will stay around for the next few days. Not everyone will see rain these days but if you do, localized flooding will be a concern as some heavier thunderstorms could produce a lot of rain very quickly. Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s for most through the early part of your work week.

Tropical moisture starts pumping into the area on Wednesday as our stalled front lifts north allowing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred to pull into our area. This will allow for a better chance of rain and we will have to watch out as some heavier storms could produce some flooding issues. Highs will continue to top off in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures begin to rise a bit above average for the end of the work week with most topping off in the 80s. Daytime heating and increased humidity will give us enough moisture and instability to fire off some showers and storms during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Not everyone will see rain these days as the storms are expected to be more scattered in nature.

For the weekend, most of us will top off in the 80s with the chance for some pop-up afternoon showers and storms. We will have to keep an eye on the latest trends on Tropical Storm Grace, but right now the track and intensity of Grace is pretty uncertain. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.