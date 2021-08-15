Tamarack to re-open dining services after temporarily closing due to positive COVID case

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack Marketplace will re-open its dining services on Monday after temporarily closing due to a positive COVID-19 case.

According to a press release put out by the shopping center, Tamarack temporarily closed its dining services last Wednesday due to an employee testing positive.

The statement released by Tamarack said they took immediate action to close and thoroughly clean the kitchen to keep visitors and employees safe after learning of the positive case.

Tamarack will continue to take COVID-19 precautions for everyone's safety.

Their gallery, shopping areas, and conference center were unaffected by the closure.