Another Navalny ally handed restrictions over protests

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has sentenced another ally of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 1½ years of parole-like restrictions in a controversial case targeting opposition supporters in the wake of mass protests earlier this year. Kira Yarmysh was found guilty of inciting people to violate coronavirus restrictions. She has been barred from attending mass events, traveling outside of Moscow and the outlying region or moving without informing law enforcement. Yarmysh will also have to check in with police once a month. The case was launched shortly after nationwide protests over Navalny’s arrest and jailing rocked Russia all across its 11 time zones on Jan. 23.