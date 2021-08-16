Flooding is the top concern this work week

Going to be considered a cloudy and damp day today. At times we will witness showers and storms. Some storms will have heavy downpours which could lead to a flood risk. Throughout the rest of this work week continue to have a way to receive weather alerts as the main threat will be flooding.

A frontal boundary lifts north today providing us with some shower activity for today and tomorrow. Along with that we are tracking some tropical moisture (Fred!) that will funnel in from the south.

Some of us are considered in a moderate drought, so yes all this rain will help. Unfortunately, we could witness too much rain too quick leading to high water issues. Rainfall rates of 2-5 inches plus are possible this work week.

We won't see drier conditions until next week so keep the rain gear nearby. Temperatures this work week will mainly hover in the 70s and low 80s at times. Low temperatures mainly hit in the 60s.

Tropical Storm Fred is possible to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle close to Pensacola sometime this evening. Fred will mainly impact us Wednesday and Thursday as it moves closer to us. Main concern will continue to be flooding.

TROPICS HEATING UP:

We have our eyes on two other systems in the tropics as well. Tropical Depression Grace will mainly head into the Gulf and most models are showing it mainly staying to the south close to Texas and Mexico.

Tropical Depression Eight (Future Henri) will mainly impact Bermuda and we are calling it a fish storm for now (mainly staying in the Atlantic).