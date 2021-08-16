Greece wildfires: New blaze breaks out southeast of Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have deployed dozens of firefighters, as well as six water-dropping planes and four aircraft to a wildfire that has broken out in the Keratea region southeast of Athens. Strong winds blowing Monday morning in the area near the national park of Sounion are fanning the flames and hampering firefighting efforts. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of three settlements in the area. Greece has been roiled by wildfires for about two weeks. They have destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland and burned homes and businesses. Several Mediterranean countries have suffered intense heat and quickly spreading wildfires in recent weeks, including Turkey and Italy. In Algeria, wildfires have killed at least 69 people.