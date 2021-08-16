Hachette Book Group in deal to acquire Workman Publishing

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of such bestsellers as the “What to Expect” books for parents and the “Brain Quest” educational series has agreed to be acquired by Hachette Book Group. Workman Publishing has been an independent company for decades. It also includes the literary imprint Algonquin and the nature publisher Timber Press. Hachette is one of the world’s largest book publishers, with authors ranging from James Patterson to J.K. Rowling. Monday’s announcement continues a long-term trend of publishing consolidation. Recent moves include Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase Simon & Schuster and HarperCollins’ agreement to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s trade division.