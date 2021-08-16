High water to become a concern this week as tropical moisture surges in

A stalled front across the area drawing on tropical moisture will keep lots of clouds, and occasional showers and thunderstorms around, at least up until sundown this evening. While severe weather doesn't look likely, on and off hit or miss showers/t-storms with occasionally heavy rain look possible into the afternoon and into the early part of tonight. Lows overnight will fall into the 60s and otherwise see areas of fog through Tuesday morning.

As Tropical Storm Fred pushes inland at the Gulf of Mexico and toward the Appalachians into midweek, we'll grow further unsettled. Though the exact track of the parent low pressure/what is left of Fred when the storm pushes inland is still unknown, we look to see wider-spread showers throughout the day tomorrow, followed by rounds of much heavier rain late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning.

With anywhere from1-3" (and locally higher amounts in t-storms) expected FLOODING could become an issue into late week. Stay weather aware!





What is left of Fred will be pushing off to the northeast into late week. We'll see a bit more sun, lower chances of rain (back to hit-or-miss/pop-up activity) and climbing temps as we head toward the weekend. Much of this week due to the clouds and rain, we'll be around or below normal in temp, but by this weekend the more familiar late-Summer pattern will be coming back. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!