Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area closed to public

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (AP) — The Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area is no longer part of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources wildlife management system and is closed to the public. District 5 wildlife biologist Kem Shaw says the lease agreement between the division and the Bruce B. Cameron Foundation expired and won’t be renewed. The agreement established the Morris Creek WMA. The agency said the foundation didn’t renew the lease due to a change in marketing strategies and land use. Morris Creek WMA was located in northern Kanawha and southern Clay counties south of Clendenin and totaled 9,874 acres. The agency said it would explore land acquisition opportunities in the region.