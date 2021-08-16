On first day of school, demonstrators take to streets over Fayette County mask policy

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) As students return to school in Fayette County, they will be required to wear masks for at least the first two weeks. After that, it will be up to the county's color on the West Virginia COVID-19 map as to whether coverings will continue to be required.



Parents and community members on both sides of the issue took to the streets of Fayetteville on Monday to respond to the decision. Parent Jennifer Campbell led a group of parents asking the health department to give parents the choice.



"It's our children, it should be our choice. Counties all around us are getting the choice."



Campbell said there are health consequences to breathing in the same air from the mask that should be considered as well. She does not believe students should be forced to struggle for the sake of adults. "We haven't seen the data showing the virus causes serious illness or death in children. I would love to see that."



At a counter-demonstration and flash mob down the street, Jean Evansmore responded by saying she believes the children have a responsibility to wear masks and look out for the greater good.



"We're all in this together. This is not something we choose, the virus. We don't choose our health and we don't choose to get the virus."



Evansmore is not alone. According to recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, an estimated 63 percent of parents nationwide are in favor of schools requiring the coverings.



Summers and Mercer counties have adopted similar policies to Fayette, with leaders saying they will start with masks and continue to re-evaluate the need for them each week as they monitor the Delta variant's progression.



School leaders in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, meanwhile, have gone on record saying they will leave that decision up to parents.