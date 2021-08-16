State Fair opening weekend sees attendance increase from last state fair

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - Monday marked the fifth day of the State Fair of West Virginia, and the fair saw a successful opening weekend.

The fair opened on Thursday, August 12, and leaders said this year's opening saw an increase of more than 50,000 people, compared to the same time in 2019.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said they believe several factors led to this increase in attendance.

"It's a combination of things, you know, we were closed for two years now, and people are ready to get out on top of that people are getting ready to go back to school we're always the end of summer celebration and so it's, it's a multitude of things," said Collins.

The fair runs until Saturday, August 21.