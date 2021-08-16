State Fair Vendors react to return of State Fair

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - Corn dogs, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, and many more staple food items of the State Fair of West Virginia.

Last year many vendors were not able to sell their items due to the pandemic canceling the fair.

Vendors spoke to WVVA News to tell us what that experience was like and how they feel to be back this year.

"It was a rough year for all of us especially in the food industry, uh rides as well. Um getting shut down right before opening of a big event and then trying to go into limbo and you're trying to figure out how we can get out and get people to have fun," said Garrett McCormick with GH Concessions.

"Well last year, i did uh unemployment so I didn't do a lot I just pretty much sat around the house and hid from the virus," said William Mace at a ribbon fries booth.

With the return of the fair, McCormick and Mace said they are happy to be back and are hoping to recover from the pandemic's impact.

"It's great , nothing will ever take back that whole year, but uh being back and seeing every and everybody is coming back out and everybody's having a great time and the crowds seem to be pleased that the fair is back in action," said McCormick.

"It's been extremely busy the last five days and we're making up for all the sales we didn't make last year….. It's been great being back out here it's good to see everybody again," said Mace.

The vendors are not only excited to see the fair and its iconic treats return, but the visitors are too.

"We're excited because last year he [her son] didn't get to come so he's excited to be able to ride the rides and enjoy the food and stuff and just getting to watch him and take him," said Christy Persinger from Beaver, West Virginia.

"It's nice to be able to do things, this year that we weren't able to do last year and the fair is certainly one of those things that everybody misses when you can't do it," said Dale Birchfield from Crab Orchard.

Leaders with the fair said there are more than one hundred and fifty food and commercial vendors at this year's fair; many of them are hoping to make up for lost pandemic income.