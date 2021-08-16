Uzbekistan says it downed Afghan military plane crossing in

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan on Sunday and Uzbek authorities said Monday that it was downed by the country’s air defense system over an attempt to illegally enter Uzbekistan’s air space. The incident took place in southeastern Uzbekistan, in the Surkhandarya region on the border with Afghanistan. The plane crash was first reported by local media. Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry initially said it was studying the videos and reports of the crash, then confirmed the crash took place. Only later Monday did it reveal that the plane was downed. Ministry officials told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency that the country’s air defense system “averted an attempt by an Afghan military plane to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s air border.”