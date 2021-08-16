W. Virginia official: ‘Defining moment’ in pandemic response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s coronavirus expert says the state has reached a defining moment in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Clay Marsh made his comments Monday as virus numbers continue to surge and the more contagious delta variant strain spreads. According to state health data, hospitalizations have reached a six-month high and the number of patients in intensive care units has gone from 17 to 127 in six weeks. The delta variant is now present in 43 of the state’s 55 counties. Marsh urged unvaccinated residents to get COVID-19 shots to prevent hospitals from being overrun with patients.