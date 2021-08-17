Amid new virus surge, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that’s pounding Florida is scaring some skeptics into rethinking their opposition to the vaccines. In rural western Nassau County, newspaper columnist Roger West had written that he didn’t trust the federal government and adamantly opposed the coronavirus shots. Then two friends got sick from the virus in mid-July, and another died. After prayer and pleas from relatives, he got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Others are doing the same. Florida Department of Health figures show vaccinations in Nassau County increased 8% in the two-week period ending Aug. 5. At the end of July, the county had the highest rate of new infections in Florida.