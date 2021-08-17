Beckley native who helped train Afghanistan Army reflects on warning signs before Taliban takeover

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) As images of Afghans clinging for their life on U.S. Cargo jets dominate the headlines, many have the same resounding question -- Why did it have to end this way?



However history may judge U.S. President Joe Biden's exit from Afghanistan after nearly two decades, some believe the war in Afghanistan was lost long before Sunday.



Danielle Stewart of Beckley is an Afghanistan war veteran who oversaw operations for roughly 5,000 troops in the U.S. Army. Her unit's role was to train Afghan military and police forces in 2012 and 2013 at the Jalalabad airfield. Even then, she said there were warning signs.

"They (the Afghan army) did not believe that anybody was really going to come in and stay and help them. So they hedged their bets. They never fully committed to the United States and never turned their back on the Taliban. Part of that is they would wake up and put on one hat and then go an put on another hat."



She said messages from U.S. leadership at home hindered efforts to build trust with the Afghanistan Army.



"Presidential administrations from Bush to Obama to Trump to Biden always made it clear that eventually we would leave. It's very hard for someone to commit to what you're doing when they know you're going to be gone."



Stewart said one solider in her group was lost during her tour in Afghanistan. But it was that death which she said foreshadowed a deeper mistrust that would later play out with the Taliban's swift takeover.



"He wasn't killed by guns. He was stabbed by a kid, 12 years old, stabbed in the neck while he was talking with other kids. When you have 12-year-olds doing this, you're not going to change it in ten years, it's going to take generations. So if the United States wasn't going to commit to this, we never should have went in in the first place."



While there were those who never fully turned their backs on the Taliban, she said there were some who did, and it is for those lives she fears the most in the upcoming days.



But she said just as disturbing is the message the exit sends to the next country.



"If we go somewhere else, in another country we have to do operations in, those people are going to look at those images at the Kabul airport and say "you pulled out, why should I commit to you."



Stewart served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. During her time oversees, she was awarded three Bronze stars and a Combat Action Badge.