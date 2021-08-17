Skip to Content

Commission approves major broadband project for more than a hundred Raleigh County businesses

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) More than a hundred Raleigh County businesses could have access to broadband by this time next year.

The Raleigh County Commission voted Tuesday to move forward on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that will support broadband at the Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park in Beaver. The grant includes more than $600,000 in funding.

"This is going to put broadband all around the airport industrial park which is huge. We have a hundred businesses or more over there and the federal prison...so it's a big deal," said Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver after Tuesday's commission meeting.

Tolliver said this project is separate from another effort to use federal CARES money to build a broadband loop around Raleigh County and several neighboring counties.

Tolliver said the hope is to have the project at the airport park finished by August of 2022.

