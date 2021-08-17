COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh County nursing home worsens

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The crisis deepened into a COVID-19 outbreak inside a Raleigh County nursing home on Tuesday.



Just in the last week, the Stonerise Center in Beckley has jumped from 11 positive residents to 25, according to newly released data from the Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The data also reflected three staff member cases at the facility.



Health officials are also responding to another outbreak at the Hilltop facility in Fayette County run by Genesis. Last week, the facility reported four deaths associated with the virus. Dr. Ayne Amjad confirmed that at least one of those deaths was connected to the highly contagious Delta variant.



So far, no deaths have been reported with the outbreak at Stonerise.



WVVA News is working to get additional details as to whether the outbreak is related to the Delta variant.



At last check, the parent company of Stonerise was strongly encouraging, but not requiring employees at their locations to be vaccinated.



BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley nursing home is taking steps to prevent further spread of a COVID-19 outbreak in its facility.



Stonerise in Beckley (previously Harper Mills) on Harper Road currently has eleven patients who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.



Stonerise CEO, Larry Pack, released the following statement on Thursday:

“As of August 5, 11 patients at Stonerise Beckley have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Immediately upon learning of the first positive case, our first priority was to provide patients and employees the proper care, including isolating from others, contacting all families and working to determine the extent of the outbreak by facilitating center-wide testing."



Right now, there is no word yet on the type of variants impacting the positive cases or whether any of those infected were vaccinated.

"We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus and coordinating closely with local and state health officials, including the Raleigh County Health Department. We are supporting aggressive safety measures to contain the spread of the virus, including restriction of in-person visitation, use of advanced personal protective equipment, temporary suspension of patient gatherings and continuing to follow all infection control policies and CDC guidelines."

"Our ultimate goal is the safety and health of our patients and employees, and we are working vigilantly to continue to provide quality care while keeping everyone safe. We are very proud of our infection control policies and processes and especially of our team members who are working as vigilantly as possible to provide a safe and loving environment for all patients.”



WVVA News will continue to follow this story closely, bringing you the very latest updates as we receive them.