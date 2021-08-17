COVIID-19 vaccines available at State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) - There is a COVID-19 vaccination clinic available on the state fairgrounds in Greenbrier County.

It's an extension of the effort by public health leaders to get more West Virginians vaccinated

Through a partnership with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Robert C. Byrd Clinic, and Rainelle Medical Center, the Greenbrier County Health Department is working to make the vaccine more accessible.

They are offering a vaccination clinic at the WVSOM booth at the Marketplace underneath the Grandstand.

The clinic offers both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. They will also coordinate the second round of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who gets the two-dose shot.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the Greenbrier County Health Officer, said they hope the clinic encourages more people to get a vaccine as cases surge.

"We still want to be there where people are, a lot of people take off to come to the fair and with us being here and it being readily available, hopefully we can convince more people," said Dr. Morrison. "Our vaccination rate started out so good and unfortunately we're still not where we need to be, and with the increase in all of the cases that we're seeing it's just so important to try to get more people vaccinated."

The clinic is open at the WVSOM booth inside the Marketplace from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Thursday through Saturday.

An appointment is not necessary for a vaccination.