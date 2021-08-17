Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department looking to make up for lost pandemic funding with state fair grill

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) -

Fairgoers have the opportunity to support a group of local first responders.

The Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department runs the "Hook and Ladder Grill" at the fairgrounds.

The money raised from the sales benefits the department. It helps them pay for different expenses like covering day-to-day costs.

Andrea Sloan, an auxiliary member of the department, said last year was challenging without fundraising, so they're happy to be back to raise money to better serve the community.

"We appreciate the extra support so that we can pay our bills, and keep things running. If we don't have the equipment and things necessary, the trucks can't roll," said Sloan.

Their grill is located near the Bluegrass Bowl on the fairgrounds.

They will begin serving breakfast around 7:30 AM before closing at 8:00 PM for the remainder of the fair.