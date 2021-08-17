UPDATE: No fatalities in Springville mobile home fire

UPDATE: The Bluefield Fire Chief says the cause of the fire was possibly electrical.

One resident resided in the mobile home, and was asleep at the start of the fire. The heat from the fire woke him up, and he was able to evacuate safely.

The resident had an oxygen tank, and the heat of the fire caused the oxygen tank to explode.

There are no fatalities associated with this incident.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPRINGVILLE, Va. (WVVA) -- WVVA received tips from viewers about a fire in Springville, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

The location of the fire is said to be near Springville Elementary School on Cambridge Road. Neighbors tell WVVA they heard a loud explosion before the fire.

The Bluefield Virginia Fire Department responded, they are reported to still be on scene at this time.

WVVA has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for more information on this developing story as we receive it.