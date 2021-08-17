Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:56 AM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southern
West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest
Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In southern West Virginia,
McDowell.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will interact
with an upper level system to result in rounds of showers and
thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Flash flooding can be
expected where showers and storms hit the same location multiple
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&