Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:56 AM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southern

West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest

Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In southern West Virginia,

McDowell.

* Through Wednesday morning.

* Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will interact

with an upper level system to result in rounds of showers and

thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Flash flooding can be

expected where showers and storms hit the same location multiple

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

