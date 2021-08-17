Flash Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and southwest

Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina,

Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest

Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Smyth, Tazewell

and Wythe.

* From 8 AM EDT this morning through Wednesday morning.

* Rainfall amounts of 2 to as much 5 inches of rain are expected to

occur today into early Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are

possible.

* This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of

their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop

along steeply sloped terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

