Flash Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Charleston has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northeast Kentucky,

southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following areas,

in northeast Kentucky, Boyd and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio,

Athens, Gallia, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan and Washington. In West

Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay,

Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln,

Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor,

Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* From 8 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday morning.

* Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will interact

with an upper level system to result in rounds of showers and

thunderstorms this evening into Wednesday.

* Rainfall amounts 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected to

occur this evening into early Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are

possible. Flash flooding will be possible, especially where

several storms move over the same location.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&