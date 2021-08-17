Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Fayette County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Charleston has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northeast West Virginia
and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in
northeast West Virginia, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph,
Northwest Webster, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph and
Southeast Webster. In southeast West Virginia, Northwest Fayette,
Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Fayette,
Southeast Nicholas and Southeast Raleigh.
* From 5 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday morning.
* Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will interact
with an upper level system to result in rounds of showers and
thunderstorms today into Wednesday.
* Rainfall amounts 1 to 2 inches are expected to occur through
Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially
along the ridges and the higher east to southeast facing slopes.
Flash flooding will be possible, especially where several storms
move over the same location.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&