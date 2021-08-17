Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Raleigh County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Charleston has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northeast West Virginia

and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in

northeast West Virginia, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph,

Northwest Webster, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph and

Southeast Webster. In southeast West Virginia, Northwest Fayette,

Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Fayette,

Southeast Nicholas and Southeast Raleigh.

* From 5 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday morning.

* Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will interact

with an upper level system to result in rounds of showers and

thunderstorms today into Wednesday.

* Rainfall amounts 1 to 2 inches are expected to occur through

Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially

along the ridges and the higher east to southeast facing slopes.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially where several storms

move over the same location.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&