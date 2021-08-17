Flash Flood Watch until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Virginia and southeast

West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia,

Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin,

Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge. In southeast

West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and

Western Greenbrier.

* Through Wednesday morning.

* Rainfall amounts of 2 to as much 5 inches of rain, with locally

higher amounts, are expected to occur today into early Wednesday.

Locally higher amounts are possible.

* This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of

their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop

along steeply sloped terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&