Flood Watch from TUE 7:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Monroe County

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst,

Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery,

Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge. In southeast West Virginia,

Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier.

* From 7 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday morning.

* Rainfall amounts of 2 to as much 5 inches of rain are expected to

occur into early Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are

possible especially along Blue Ridge.

* This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of

their banks, resulting in flooded roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&