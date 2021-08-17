Fred brings flooding and severe weather concerns today and tonight

Fred continues to head northward towards us today. The outer bands are being seen this morning, but as it heads closer to home the main batch of precipitation will push in bringing heavy tropical downpours and strong upper level winds.

Today is the day where you will want to download a weather app or have multiple ways to receive weather alerts that can wake you up overnight as severe weather is possible.

The biggest threat will be heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is issued for Buchanan, McDowell, Tazewell, Bland and Wythe counties until 12PM Wednesday. It is possible areas outside of these counties could experience flooding too all thanks to heavy downpours throughout the day and overnight.

Temperatures today will be in the 70s for most with dew points matching that this afternoon. Rain will become more widespread as the day goes on.

Even though temperatures won't be that warm today, the dew points help keep the instability around our region as Fred heads closer to us. Our area is on the eastern end of this storm. Unfortunately more active weather occurs on the eastern end. With the strong upper level winds this can help cause some rotation in the atmosphere. There is a risk for isolated tornadoes this evening and overnight.

That is why it is so important to have a way to receive weather alerts throughout the night! Flooding will be a concern as well overnight.

Tomorrow we will still hold onto widespread rain in the morning, but showers will start to become more scattered during the afternoon. Flooding will remain a concern into the middle of the work week.