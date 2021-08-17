From drought conditions to flash flooding

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Most of our area has been abnormally dry and some parts of the region are currently under a moderate drought. That's all because of a warm and dry pattern that occurred in July and into early August.

Things look to change as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred push into our region on tonight and into tomorrow morning. Even though we have been in a drought, meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, VA say that flash flooding is a concern through the middle of this week.

Meteorologist Nick Fillo says, "When we've been in dry conditions, it does take a little more rainfall for flash flooding to begin. But still, when you have very high rainfall rates, and we are talking 2-4 inches in an hour, that can overcome the dry conditions. So it's those areas that we keep an eye on."

Fillo reminds those that live in low lying areas to have an escape plan in the case that flash flooding does occur in your area. He also recommends planning out a spot on higher ground to meet up with your loved ones. And as always, if you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around, don't drown.