Heavy rain is ongoing; here are some tips to stay safe driving in it

BRISTOL, Va. (WVVA) - With heavy rain ongoing and more on the way due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, it is important to know these helpful tips for driving in the rain.

Michelle Earl, the communications manager at VDOT in Bristol, VA, says that the speed limit is designed for optimal weather conditions. We will not be experiencing such conditions through the rest of the night and into tomorrow morning.

Earl recommends turning off cruise control when driving in heavy rain. On top of that, make sure you are keeping your distance from the vehicles in front of you as it takes extra time to come to a complete stop when traveling on wet pavement.

If you begin to hydroplane, make sure to first stay calm and slow down by pumping gently on your brakes. Avoid slamming on your brakes!

It is also important to know the conditions before you hit the road.

Earl says, "It's very imperative that motorists know the conditions before they leave. You can check 511 to see what the conditions are on the primary highways in Virginia. When you are traveling on the secondary highways it's just important to not travel through standing water. That's just something to really take heed of. You simply don't know what's beneath the water and it would just be a dangerous move to make out there"

For the remainder of the day, VDOT crews will be checking routes and putting up barricades where there is any standing water. If you do come across a flooded roadway in Virginia without a barricade, you can report it by calling 1(800)FOR-ROAD.