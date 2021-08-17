Hideaway Cafe holds grand opening

PRINCETON, W,Va. (WVVA)- If you're in the mood for coffee. Or just a bite to eat. There's a new option for you in Mercer County.

In Princeton, a new business called The Hideaway Café has opened its doors. The café's owner says, the project has been two years in the making. The idea originated with four friends. Each with different skill sets that add to what is needed to run a restaurant.

Owner Terry Martin says, that she is excited to finally open her doors.

"It's wonderful to be able with COVID, for people to provide a place where people can come and gather. And, have a wonderful hot sandwich and a cup of coffee or tea of cappuccino."

The Hideaway Café is located on Athens Road. You can also check them out on Facebook. They will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. till 2p.m.