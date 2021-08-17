Judge mulls key rulings in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy is considering whether the organization can pursue an $850 million agreement as the foundation for a reorganization plan. A three-day hearing ended Monday. The agreement involves the national Boy Scouts organization, about 250 local Boy Scout councils and attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters and others. The Boy Scouts and local councils would contribute $850 million and insurance rights to the victims fund in exchange for being released from further liability. The agreement is opposed by insurers, other law firms representing thousands of abuse victims and various church denominations that sponsored troops.