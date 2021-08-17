Local actor appears on CW’s ‘Legacies,’ Netflix and ID channel

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Recently, WVVA interviewed Alec Tincher, a Princeton, W.Va native and an actor. He's appeared on commercials, the ID channel, Netflix and CW's show Legacies.

Tincher appeared on WVVA's Sunday morning show 'In Focus,' which is about people and events in the Two Virginias. If you're interested in being featured on the show or if you have an idea for a segment, email evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

If you're interested in learning more about Tincher's career, you go to his website here.