McDowell County Public Schools to require masks in schools

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The McDowell County Board of Education will require masks in schools regardless of vaccination status for the upcoming school year.

Masks will be required in all indoor facilities and on school buses.

In a statement on Facebook, the school system said they will continue to monitor outbreaks and conduct contact tracing to prevent further spread of the virus. McDowell County says that their plan will be monitored for effectiveness and adjusted as needed to meet the needs of the community.

In addition to masks, social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfecting, and other safety measures will be in place.

