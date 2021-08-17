Mercer County Civil Air Patrol hold ceremony for national award winning cadet

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- In Bluefield, The Mercer County Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, will be holding a ceremony for its national award winner.

Cadet Haley Tharp will be receiving the Eaker Award. This award is attained when cadets reach the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Tharp is one of 4,000 to ever receive the award. 2nd Lieutenant of the Mercer County Civil Air Patrol, Kevin Dials. Says, that they are honored to have a member receive the award.

"Haley works hard, she is our highest ranked cadet. And we are very proud of everything she has achieved and attained. She serves roles for the summer encampment for the entire West Virginia Wing."

All of us here at WVVA, would like to congratulate Cadet Haley Tharp. We wish her good luck on her future endeavors with the Civil Air Patrol.