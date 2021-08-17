Monroe County Schools releases policies for upcoming school year

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Monroe County Schools released their protocol for the upcoming school year in regards to COVID-19.

Masks will be recommended but not required for students and faculty, but will be required if the county is orange or red on the state map.

Employees and parents of students who choose not to wear masks will have to sign a waiver. The waiver will not apply if Monroe County becomes orange or red, and everyone will be required to wear masks in that case.

For the full information on Monroe County's plan for the new school year, click here.