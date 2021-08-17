Remnants of Fred to move through tonight; flooding and/or severe weather remain possible

A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WYTHE COUNTY UNTIL 7 PM TUESDAY NIGHT.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GILES, WYTHE, BLAND, TAZEWELL, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, BUCHANAN, AND WYTHE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON WEDNESDAY.

As the remnants of TS Fred head in our direction, we'll grow increasing unsettled into the evening. We've already seen on and off rain today, with severe storms & tornadoes just to our south.

For the rest of the evening, especially round sundown and late into the overnight hours, we can at least expect rounds of heavy rain at times, but embedded t-storms with rotation/brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Anywhere from 2-3" of rain with locally higher amounts look possible from this evening through early Wednesday AM. We'll otherwise stay mild and muggy overnight, with lows in the 60s and areas of fog.

Heavier rain will still be with us early Wednesday, but after the sun comes up, the remnant area of low pressure should be off to our northeast-taking the heaviest precipitation with it. Wind gusts could pick up to the 30-50 MPH range overnight, which could also lead to sporadic power loss and downed trees. Stay weather aware!

By the afternoon tomorrow, we'll be breezy and mild with highs in the 70s, some breaks of sun, a few scattered showers here and there through sundown.

Luckily, the rest of the week is looking a bit quieter and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We look to see just your average Summer-time pop-up showers/storms into late week and through this weekend. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!