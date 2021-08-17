Sheriff: Arrest in ’92 cold case death of baby girl in river

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 30 years after an infant girl’s stabbed body was found floating on a South Carolina river, authorities have announced the arrest of the child’s mother in connection with the death. News outlets report 48-year-old Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, faces a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection with the August 1992 death of the infant. A swimmer on the Catawba River that year found the infant, which was wrapped in a bedsheet inside a plastic grocery bag. Rabon was arrested Tuesday and held. It was unknown if she has an attorney.