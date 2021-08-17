State Fair of West Virginia taking additional safety measures after identification of positive COVID-19 cases

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA) -

COVID -19 is top-of-mind at the State Fair of West Virginia after four positive cases have been of the virus were confirmed.

Public health leaders identified the cases on Monday, and contact tracing began immediately after the identification. Impacted individuals were immediately instructed to quarantine.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said in addition to asking people to wear masks indoors and establishing one-way foot traffic patterns to strengthen social distancing, they are taking extra steps to keep people safe after these cases.

"We're working with our maintenance staff and all of the different vendors across the property to increase their cleaning procedures," said Collins. "We know that there might be some times throughout the day that we close buildings to make sure those high touch points like doors and handrails that we're getting those extra good."

Collins said they're also cleaning rides and other high-touch areas. Still, she encourages everyone to be cautious while at the fair.