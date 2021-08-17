West Virginia University requiring masks in classes, labs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is imposing a mask mandate in classrooms and labs on its campuses. The university says the mandate is effective for one month starting Wednesday, the first day of classes. WVU cites several factors, including that not enough students and employees have submitted proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Students, faculty and staff are required to either provide a vaccine verification or a negative virus test result by Friday. WVU doesn’t require its students and employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but the university had set a vaccine verification goal of 80% by Sept. 1.